Kara meets Krypto in Supergirl's Super Bowl big spot

Following Superman and Peacemaker's second season in the summer of 2025, we've had to wait quite a while for the next project to grace the newly rebooted DC Universe. We'll also have to keep waiting for around four more months, as due to changes in the schedule, it won't be until late June when Supergirl arrives that the DCU will continue to expand.

Still, as expected for a film with such grand ambitions, at the Super Bowl over night, the film received a new trailer that spotlighted Milly Alcock's protagonist of Kara Zor-El (Supergirl), particularly focussing on the portion of the film that will occur on Krypton before it is destroyed, and where she first meets the scruffy little puppy that we all know as Krypto the Superdog.

This trailer did also tease plenty of additional action, but if you have seen the official trailer for Supergirl, much is familiar in this latest glimpse even if the noticeable lack of Jason Momoa's Lobo is different.

Catch the trailer below for another taste of Supergirl, ahead of the film opening in cinemas on June 26.

