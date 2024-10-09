Kaos has already been cancelled by Netflix

HQ

Netflix can be really cutthroat with how it approaches its content offering. It's become a bit of a running gag to not bother watching a show on the streamer until it has officially concluded as planned, as Netflix often shows no remorse in cutting the fat and axing any project it doesn't deem a success. The latest to experience this is the Jeff Goldblum comedy Kaos.

Despite only debuting on Netflix at the very end of August, Kaos has already been cancelled by the streamer. This has been confirmed by Variety, who also has a snippet of a now deleted Instagram post from cast member Aurora Perrineau, who states:

"Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can't believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged and absolutely tragic - something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me.

"Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life."

Despite middling reviews, Kaos actually debuted to quite a lot of views, with four weeks in the streamer's top 10 charts and peaking at number three during its second week. Clearly, this wasn't good enough for Netflix, as Kaos has met its end.