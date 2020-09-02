LIVE

news
Kao the Kangaroo

Kao the Kangaroo to make a return in 2021

The much-overlooked platforming mascot is set to leap out of retirement and into an all-new adventure.

Although the announcement itself is brief, it will likely bring a smile to the faces of fans of the brave kangaroo. The new Kao will be released in 2021 and has already bounced its way to Steam. At the moment only a PC version has been announced, but we wouldn't be surprised if this one made its way to other platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

The developer says that the game will not be short of mean bosses, powerful gloves, dark powers, and a touching story. A recipe for success? Only time will tell, we guess.

Kao the Kangaroo
Kao the Kangaroo

