Kao the Kangaroo is getting a couple of Collector's Editions

HQ

This week marked the launch of Kao the Kangaroo, a platformer that is inspired by the series' legacy and other platformers from the genre's "heyday". The title launched on May 27, and with that being the case, developer Tate Multimedia has joined up with Limited Run Games and Just For Games to create a couple of limited edition Collector's Editions of the title.

Available for pre-order now, the Collector's Edition from Limited Run Games will include a physical copy of Kao the Kangaroo (for either PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, depending on the version you purchase), as well as the original soundtrack for the title, an acrylic standee figure, an 18" x 24" poster, and a sticker sheet to boot. It's said that this Collector's Edition will remain available to pre-order until June 19, and that it will ship within 4-5 months after the pre-order window closes, as it is still in manufacturing.

As for the Just For Games Collector's Edition (which is adorably called the Kaollector Edition), this will include a copy of the game, a 52-page artbook, a 15cm tall Kao bobble head, a bouncing ball, and a certificate of authenticity. This edition will be limited to just 5000 copies, and is looking to ship in Q4 2022.

You can take a look at everything this edition will boast in the image below, and check out a trailer for the game as well.