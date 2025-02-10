Kanye West's X account has been deactivated after a weekend of antisemitic and inappropriate posting

HQ

If you have an X account still, you'll likely be very familiar with what Kanye West was getting up to over the past few days. The rapper was using his presence on the social media platform to post a whole slate of antisemitic comments and also to share a collection of pornographic videos. The rapper routinely posted that he "loved Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi" and this was before countless X-rated videos made their arrival to which West explained before posting with phrasing that included "I love porn". The absurd actions have seen many vocally voice their concerns with how X is moderated, including David Schwimmer who directly called out Elon Musk asking for West to be banned.

And clearly some action has been taken, whether by X moderators or by West himself as now the rapper's account has been deactivated. It now simply notes that "This account doesn't exist", which no doubt to many is a breath of fresh air.

If you haven't followed West's upsetting remarks over the weekend, Variety even notes that during his posting spree he spent effort and time defending accused sex trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs, and claimed that he had control over his wife, Bianca Censori, an individual who routinely appears in public wearing next to no clothes, something we recently witnessed at the Grammys.

There has not been any statement as of yet from West or his representatives in regard to this situation.

