Kanye West says The Last of Us: Part II is the best game ever made

Kanye West has found plenty of controversy over the course of his career, and even so, he remains one of the most talked-about rap figures of our time. It's hard to imagine Kanye, or Ye, as he legally changed his name to, doing anything besides spouting lyrics or hateful rhetoric, but he does seem to be a bit of a gamer.

In a post on his Instagram story (via Insider Gaming), Ye revealed he was playing The Last of Us: Part II, on Survivor Mode. He then wrote that Naughty Dog's sequel is "by faaaaaaarrrr the best game ever made so far."

Ye then told us that his story wasn't a sponsored post, as if Naughty Dog would pay him of all people to endorse them. It's not exactly a hot take to call The Last of Us or its sequel one of the best games out there, but it seems that even non-gamers can easily spot its quality.