Kanye West issues detailed apology about anti-Semitic statements

HQ

Rapper and artist Ye, who formally went by Kanye West, has issued a long, detailed apology to the people he's harmed in recent years. Ye spoke about his struggles with BPD, as well as long-term psychological damage suffered in a car accident in the early 2000s, which led to his jaw being wired shut.

In an open letter, paid for by Yeezy and obtained by Kurrco, Ye wrote that after losing touch with reality, he searched for destructive symbols in order to garner attention. "I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it. One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments - many of which I still cannot recall - that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience," he wrote. "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

Ye went onto thank the black community and Reddit of all places as key pillars in keeping him grounded through more recent times. The apology itself is long and we won't post it in full here, although comments on the post have ran it through an AI checker and found it's written entirely by human hands.

This is an ad:

Whether this will be enough to restore Ye's relationship with the wider entertainment industry is unknown. After all, last year he released the song "HH," which consistently featured the phrase "heil Hitler."