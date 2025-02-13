Kanye West has been dropped and sued by his talent agency

HQ

Recently, we reported on the news that Kanye West had been banned from X following a recent spree of activity on the social media platform that included blurting out countless antisemitic comments and statements, posting pornographic videos, and even louding exclaiming "I'm a Nazi... I love Hitler" of all things. This shocking slate of activity has now seen the musician dropped by his talent agency and even sued by them too.

This has been confirmed by The Guardian, who notes that the talent agency 33 & West has dropped West from their ranks, with representative Daniel McCartney adding: "effective immediately ... due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for".

This also comes as West upset many of his commercial partners, including Shopify, after he added a slate of products to his store that even included a T-shirt that sported a swastika and was named "HH-01", something that many assume to be the code that refers to "Heil Hitler".

Kanye West or his representatives have yet to comment on the lawsuit or the actions that are being taken against him, but this does also come as yet another individual made moves to enact legal judgement against the musician this week, with an anonymous woman who formerly worked for West filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles that alleges wrongful termination, and religious and gender discrimination.

