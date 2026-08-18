Kanye West announces two tour dates in Russia

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If you thought Kanye West couldn't be a more polarising figure, the American rapper has now decided the time is ripe for a couple of tour dates in Russia. Confirmed recently, West has put aside two dates in October to perform in St. Petersburg, with the host venue set to be the Gazprom Arena in the city that holds as many as 70,000 fans.

According to BBC News, both tour dates sold out their tickets almost immediately, with tickets selling for between 9,000 and 160,000 roubles (approximately £78-1,394). Clearly, this is part of West's effort to pick up the pieces of a troubling summer that saw several planned European tour dates being scrapped due to West's current standing in society. Some of the planned tour dates included Italy and the UK's canned Wireless Festival, but there were other cancelled dates in France, Poland, and the Czech Republic, all while West was targeted by a Turkish politician too for his recent views.

Speaking of these recent views, West has previously been known for spouting all manner of pro-Nazi and antisemitic remarks, most of which he has since apologised for and blamed upon a brain injury and bipolar disorder. The apologies haven't done a great deal to repair the rapper's image yet following years of this distasteful behaviour.

As for Russia, West will be the most high-profile name to perform in the country since the war with Ukraine started, as largely lesser-known stars have visited the country for tour dates, not least including Akon, Lil Pump, Tyga, and even Jason Derulo as of last year.