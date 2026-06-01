Kanye West and Travis Scott's concerts have been banned by Italian authorities

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There are few major musicians who have become as controversial as Kanye West in the modern day, as the American rapper went from being a lauded hip-hop legend to a polarising celebrity with rather distasteful beliefs and racist and concerning public outbursts. The situation has massively changed West's standing around the world, with the rapper recently banned from entering the UK, leading to a concert being cancelled because of the situation, while Australia also revoked the rapper's travel visa after he created a highly controversial song.

Now, it looks like Italy is having to make some big choices surrounding West's planned trip to the country, as BBC News reports that Italian authorities have decided to ban West's concerts planned for July, all over security concerns, public order issues, and a request from the local Jewish community too.

This decision is also stretching to Travis Scott's concerts too, as Italian authorities clearly don't want a repeat of the situation that occurred in 2021, when 10 people died at Scott's Astroworld Festival after panic broke out during his headline performance.

The concerts were expected to take place between July 17 and 18, all at the Reggio Emilia's RFC Arena.