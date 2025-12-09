Kansas City Chiefs coach takes responsibilty for defeat that will leave them without post-season

HQ

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) lost again on Monday against Houston Texans, 10-20, and are on the brink of failing to qulaify for the play-offs for the first time since Patrick Mahomes became the starter quarterback for the team in 2018. It would also be the first season with Chiefs outside of play-offs since 2015.

Chiefs' chances of reaching the post season are nearly impossible, putting an end to a dominant era where they won three Super Bowls (2019, 2022 and 2023) and were finalist in 2021 and 2024. They would only qualify if they win the last four remaining regular season matches against Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, and hope that the Chargers and Indianapolis Colts also miss some points along the way.

Chiefs' coach Andy Reid said he took "full responsibility" and he had messed up after his decision of going for it on fourth down with the offense inside its own 40-yard line, at a moment where the match was 10-10 and there were 10:18 remaining.

"I put the guys, offensively, in a tough position with the fourth downs. I was trying to stay aggressive with it. I take full responsibility for that. I thought we could get it. It's important that you take advantage of opportunities. In hindsight, it was wrong. I messed that one up", he said (via ESPN).

It was also a new low for Patrick Mahomes: only 42.4% of completion rate, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. According to TalkSport, it is the first time that a starting quarter-back for Kansas City Chiefs finishes a match with zero touchdowns and three interceptions since 2011, with Tyler Palko.

The NFL regular season ends on January 4, with play-offs between January 10-26, and the Super Bowl on February 9.