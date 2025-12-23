Kansas City Chiefs announces they're rellocating from Kansas City, Missouri to Kansas City, Kansas

HQ

NFL powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs has announced that they will be leaving their current stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and will move to a different stadium in... Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City is an unusual case of a consolidated city-county, with half of the city located in the state of Missouri, and the other half located in the state of Kansas. The city is the confluence of two rivers, named Kansas and Missouri.

The Kansas City Chiefs, a staple of the city, has played since 1963 at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. But from the 2031 season, they will move to a new stadium, located only 20 minutes west, but inside Kansas City, Kansas. It will be a "world-class stadium that will benefit the entire region, and further elevate Kansas City in the eyes of the country and the world", in the words of Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt.

Kansas City Chiefs, the team where Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have dominated Super Bowl for the last six years, suffered a very early elimination from play-offs: they are unable to mathematically qualify for the post-season this year.