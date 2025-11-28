Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, in danger of missing NFL play-offs after defeat by Dallas Cowboys

HQ

Kansas City Chiefs, winners of three Super Bowl in the las six years, including 2023, 2024, as well as being runner-ups in 2025 (where they lost 40-22 to Philadelphia Eagles) might not even make it to play-offs this year, after Dallas Cowboys defeated them 31-28 in Arlington, Texas.

The battle between the NFL top passing offenses, Dak Prescott for Dallas and Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City, went in Prescott's way, who has helped the Dallas Cowboys beat the reigning champions Philadelphia Eagles. Two back-to-back victories against Super Bowl teams.

Worst for Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have reached five of the last six Super Bowls, is that they are 6-6 this season and are in real danger of falling to make it to play-offs for the first time since 2014.