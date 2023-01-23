Kang is an 'Avengers-scale' villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

HQ

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness has said that Kang the Conquerer is an "Avengers-scale" threat in the movie, and is "Thanos on an exponential level."

Speaking in the upcoming edition of SFX magazine, which was reported on by GamesRadar, Loveness has also said that Kang is a lonely character, too, and that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania acts as his proper introduction.

"To me it's all about the humanity," Loveness said. "Obviously Thanos is a great, iconic villain, but he's also a big purple CGI guy. He's an alien from outer space. The thing I really wanted to lean into is that Kang is a human being. Kang's also a very lonely character. We're going to be seeing a lot of him in a lot of different ways going forward, but I really wanted to introduce the humanity and even the vulnerability of this character before he gets to such apocalyptic, Avengers-scale heights."

We already knew Kang was going to be our Avengers-level threat, but it's nice to know Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania won't downplay how powerful this new character is. Loveness has also stated that Kang's introduction will put the "pedal to the gas," and give us a more central storyline compared to the broad universe that has encompassed most of Marvel's phase 4.