Kandahar gets explosive teaser trailer

HQ

Gerard Butler is back on the silver screen in May, when the movie Kandahar premieres on the 26th. Here, he is tasked with destroying Iran's nuclear weapons program, which doesn't look like it's appreciated by the regime.

This seems to be a story full of surprises and unexpected events - unless you expect Butler being extremely macho while blowing things up, tons of action, car chases and scenes with high-tech military gear shown from cool angles. Then it's exactly what you expect.

Still, it looks like well made old school one-man army action, and will hopefully be a fun ride in the end.