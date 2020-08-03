Kamiya: Bayonetta 3's development is still "going fine"

You're watching Advertisements

Bayonetta 3, the latest title to star the wickedest witch, has been under development for several years now. Ever since a teaser trailer revealed the game back in 2017, we've heard little about the project, leading some fans to worry. There were even rumours claiming that it had been cancelled, but back in May game director Hideki Kamiya came out and clarified that this wasn't the case and that the game is still in the works.

However, since then, that's basically all we've been told about the third game in the series. Now, however, we just got a little update from Platinum Games. In an interview with GameXplain (via nintendolife), when Hideki Kamiya was asked how the development was going, the answer (translated into English by GameXplain) was short and sweet:

"It's going fine."

Judging by the comments under the Youtube video, you can see some fans are disappointed with the answer and wanted a bit more detail about a game that's clearly much-anticipated. Do you have high hopes for Bayonetta 3, too?