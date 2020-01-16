Cookies

Sea of Thieves

Kameo makes an appearance in Sea of Thieves

The new Legends of the Sea update adds some cosmetics themed around the 2005 game from Rare.

Hardcore Rare fans may remember Kameo: Elements of Power from 2005, and Rare has actually made a nod to Kameo with the latest Sea of Thieves update, titled Legends of the Sea, which is out now for all players.

As reported by Destructoid, the titular character appears as a cosmetic upgrade for your ship, changing several elements (pun intended) to suit Kameo, including herself at the front of the ship too.

Despite being a decade-and-a-half old and far from the most famous game that Rare has worked on, it's nice to see it commemorated with a cosmetic, just as has been done with other works like Banjo-Kazooie.

Did you play Kameo?

