Kamala Harris hints at another presidential run: "I am not done"

We just got the news that Kamala Harris has suggested that she may once again seek the presidency, saying she is "not done" with politics in a new interview scheduled to air on Sunday morning on the BBC.

Speaking to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the former vice president said she could "possibly" be the next president, her clearest signal yet that she may mount another campaign for the White House in 2028.

Harris insisted she has not made a final decision but emphasized that her career in public service is far from over. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones," Harris told the BBC. "I am not done."

Despite polling well behind other potential Democratic contenders, including actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Harris brushed off the numbers, noting that she has never relied on polls to make political decisions.

Kamala Harris // Shutterstock

"If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office, or my second office, and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she said. Harris also reiterated her earlier warnings about Trump, calling him a "tyrant" with "thin skin" who has "weaponised" the justice system.

In this case, she criticized business leaders and institutions "who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation."

The White House dismissed her comments, saying in a statement: "When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint, the American people don't care about her absurd lies."

Harris is currently promoting her new book, 107 Days, which recounts her brief presidential campaign following Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race. Meanwhile, if you want to learn more about her interview with the BBC, you can do so at the following link. Go!