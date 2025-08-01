Kamala Harris believes the political system is "broken" in the US

HQ

In just over three months' time, it will have been a year since US citizens went out to vote in the 2024 Harris vs. Trump presidential election. We all know the result of that election, and Harris has been largely keeping quiet since. However, she recently sat down with Late Show host Stephen Colbert to speak about the past, present, and future.

When asked if she would run for office again, Harris responded: "No. I don't want to go back in the system. I think it's broken."

"I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles, and I think right now that they're not as strong as they need to be," she elaborated. "I want to travel the country, I want to listen to people, I want to talk with people and I don't want it to be transactional where I'm asking for their vote. But it doesn't mean we give up, that's not my point."

Harris said that she'll always be part of the fight, despite her not running for office. She was also asked about whether she feels validated in predicting what would happen should a Trump presidency return.

"I did predict a lot of it. But what I did not predict was the capitulation. There are many who consider themselves to be guardians of our system and our democracy who capitulated, and I didn't I didn't see that coming," Harris said.

Harris' appearance comes after the news that CBS is cancelling Stephen Colbert's Late Show. While CBS maintains there was no political reasoning behind it, Trump has been a critic of Colbert and The White House celebrated the cancellation when the news was announced.