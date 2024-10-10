Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's campaign heads to Azeroth tonight

HQ

Kamala Harris' campaign launched a Twitch account back in August, and while it has made streams in the past, today marks the first occasion it is taking a leap into a gaming world. Tim Walz's rally from Arizona will also be taking place in Azeroth.

As Wired reports, the rally begins at 6.30PM Eastern Time tonight, which is 11:30 BST or 00:30 CEST on the 11th of October. Preheat, a Twitch creator, will also be on the stream, playing the game and providing commentary during the event.

The Harris/Walz campaign launched its Twitch account to try and reach out to younger voters, and the choice to play World of Warcraft specifically is in the hopes of the campaign reaching out to young men.

Will you be tuning into Tim Walz's WoW stream?

