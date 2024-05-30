Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge puts you in charge of a frog farm

If you're a fan of light-hearted farming sims and have been struggling to find something to scratch your Stardew Valley itch, then you should keep your eyes on the upcoming Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge. Here you get to do something as original as running a frog farm.

There are over 1000 frogs to collect, many of which are of course secret and hard to get hold of. In addition, there are mini-games to try to breed special versions, while doing a good deed for nature and animals. Here's how developer Humble Reeds describes their title in the press release:

"Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge is a cozy farming simulation game about collecting and raising frogs, farming, and preserving nature. You play as a kind soul helping an old friend restore the wetlands of your childhood by transforming them into a safe haven for friendly little frogs. With the help of the game's cast of welcoming NPCs, you will photograph and breed frogs to increase your reputation, decorate your refuge, and plant native crops to help your amphibian abode thrive!"

Charming concept, isn't it? Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge will be released for PC, Switch and Xbox on June 8. You can check out the latest trailer (which is very short) and some images below.