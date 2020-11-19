Kalos Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go

You're watching Advertisements

Pokémon Go is rounding out its most fiscally successful year with one last major update. Starting December 2, players will be able to encounter Kalos Pokemon in the game such as

Fennekin, Fletchling, and Litleo. This isn't the only inclusion, however, as the leveling system will be receiving quite the overhaul and Seasons are coming to the game.

Starting on November 30, leveling up will be much easier, as more XP will be handed out to players for completing tasks such as hatching eggs and catching Pokémon. Niantic claims that the XP rewarded can range up to double what it was previously. This is something that we are really pleased to see implemented, as integration with Pokémon Home requires you to be at Level 40. Prior to this update, this was quite the grind to be able to move your Pokémon between games, and this process should be much easier for fans now.

Seasons also make their debut within the update and can impact what Pokémon you encounter out in the wild. Just like Generation 5, you'll be able to encounter different forms of Deerling too, depending on the time of year. Seasons will change every three months and seem like a great incentive for players to keep checking back into the game.

You can find all the details on the latest update here.