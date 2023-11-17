Kaley Cuoco stars as a former assassin in Prime Video's Role Play

Prime Video is looking to kick off the New Year with a bang, as the streaming service has now announced that on January 12, 2024, we can look forward to an all-new movie making its debut and starring Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo.

Known as Role Play, this film revolves around a young couple whose life is turned upside down when the past of the wife comes back to haunt them. Essentially, as the trailer shows, Cuoco plays a former assassin, who is thrust back into the limelight after a person from her past comes back to haunt her.

Role Play is directed by Thomas Vincent and also stars Bill Nighy as one of the film's main antagonists. Check out the trailer for the film below ahead of its debut in a couple of months.