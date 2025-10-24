HQ

Grandma, who is 81 years old, is looking for a much sought-after Christmas present for her granddaughter. Some two-syllable adventure it would be. Something with trolls and magic and... she picks up Kaku: Ancient Seal in the shop and examines the cover. Her eyes sparkle as she thinks the fog of incipient dementia has cleared and given way. Admittedly from China, she mutters, but surely this must have been what was meant? Open world, action-adventure, she reads aloud to herself. Yes, of course! It was Kaku the granddaughter wanted!

Like many benevolent, elderly relatives before her, the grandmother in this highly fictional scenario made a horrible mistake. She fell into the trap of buying developer Bingobell's Chinese copy of the game that was actually in demand, namely The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For a fraction of the price of Nintendo's beloved adventure, grandma got off cheap, but what were the consequences? I'll tell you.

Kaku means Zelda in Chinese. Or does it?

Kaku is the Stone Age boy who, in pursuit of a flying pig, discovers that he is the protagonist in the battle between good and evil. The elements are out of balance and it's up to little Kaku to set things right; it's not much more than that. A clunky opening sequence - without Zelda's gradual introduction of the world and its mechanics - points with its whole hand and slaps a chunky UI on the screen with menus that quickly run through the game's basics; namely a kind of light-hodgepodge of later years' action adventures. Included is a combat system with light and heavy attacks and slingshots for ranged manoeuvres, cooking for health and status upgrades, interchangeable equipment and clothing, and of course a skill tree.

Despite being marketed as an open world title, Kaku: Ancient Seal's setup is more reminiscent of old platforming adventures like Spyro: The Dragon or Jak and Daxter than an actual open world. From a hub, I choose the order in which Kaku will take on the eight-hour journey that is Ancient Seal. The different portals lead me to either the jungle swamp Misty Swamps, the volcano Flame Mountain, the snowy landscape Howling Snowfield or the desert world Dragonbone Desert. In each of these worlds, I then encounter characters who agree to help me in exchange for my services, but they hardly offer themselves in terms of memorable personality, humour or gripping stories. Just silent text boxes with one-track information not even gibberish à la Banjo & Kazooie.

Battles quickly become monotonous.

The missions take Kaku back and forth across the maps, criss-crossing them, and involve combat as well as simple puzzles and platforming. Unfortunately, the button-mashing battles quickly become monotonous. Whether this is due to the stylish jerkiness of the controls or the ease of just spamming the same button combination over and over again on the hordes of enemies and emerging victorious - it's hard to say. Then again, the boss encounters are more exciting, and at their very best moments, they still give me an ounce of God of War vibes. For better or worse, though, the save points are so tightly spaced that I never worry about dying, but the stakes are therefore never really high either. Said stylishness makes the platforming moments something of a scourge too. Getting around never feels smooth, and little Kaku often feels like the stiff-upper-lip grandma in my initial scenario.

In the hub world, I choose where I want to go next.

By far, I have the most fun when Kaku: Ancient Seal is at its least embarrassing. When it embraces its role as an unabashed copy whose main raison d'être is to fool grandmothers, taking advantage of the fact that Zelda was never released for the PlayStation, and that children are starved for these kinds of titles and it does so in the puzzle moments that are a carbon copy of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdoms shrines. These micro-sized puzzle scenarios are accessed by collecting keys across the four worlds, which serves as an excellent incentive to explore and dust off the generically designed yet technically proficient landscapes.

A wind allows Kaku to travel over water.

Beyond the shrine copies, though, I lack the real drive to want to keep playing. The cheap framing means that there's no spontaneous joy of discovery and the skill tree never fundamentally changes the battles; but at the end of the day, pure knock-off copies like Kaku: Ancient Seal aren't designed to be very good. It's enough that they're just good enough to keep the grandchild from crying on Christmas Eve and to keep the grandmother confident enough to buy games in the future. In this way, Kaku fulfils its purpose perfectly. There are many better alternatives out there, don't get me wrong, but should the better models be played out, the wallet thin and the nostalgia for old cartoony adventures strong then (but only then) little Kaku's adventures can offer a few hours of undemanding gaming pleasure.