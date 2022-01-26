Kakao Games has invested $20 million in Frost Giant Studios

HQ

The Korean video game publisher, Kakao Games has announced that it has invested $20 million into the American indie game developer, Frost Giant Studios. Coming as part of an investment from Kakao Games Europe B.V., the funding is the largest portion of Frost Giant's Series A investment round, with Kakao accounting for 80% of the total $25 million secured by the indie studio.

"Kakao Games is a publisher recognised in both the Korean and global markets; we are very happy to be working together," said Frost Giant CEO, Tim Morten. "With their support we'll do our best to present a next-gen RTS game that can be enjoyed by players worldwide."

Frost Giant was founded back in 2020 by Morten and Tim Campbell, two industry veterans that have worked on different Blizzard titles. At this studio, the pair aim to lead in the development of a real-time strategy game of which we're expected to hear more details about later this year.

Speaking about the funding, Kakao Games CEO, Kyehyun Cho mentioned that Frost Giant has "proven" that it has "strong development capabilities", and that he "looks forward to seeing them present their first game as a studio".