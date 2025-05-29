Kaitlyn Dever teases The Last of Us Season 3

HQ

HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us was always going to run for more than two seasons, according to the showrunners. Despite there only being two games, it seems the story of Ellie and Abby from The Last of Us: Part II was simply too big to be adapted in a single season.

And so, while Season 2 focused on Ellie's adventures in Seattle, Season 3 will show more of Abby's side of the story. Speaking to the LA Times, Abby actress Kaitlyn Dever teased what fans can expect in the next season.

"Craig [Mazin] hasn't talked to me about what he's doing. All he said to me was, 'Just get ready for what's to come because it's going to be crazier.' He always said he wanted to make Season 2 bigger than Season 1, and he said Season 3 is going to be even bigger. I'm like, 'OK. I'll be ready,'" she said.

Players of the game will likely know what's coming from Abby's side of the story, but it's likely that just with Season 2, there will be some changes from the source material to keep the show fresh for everyone.