Kaitlyn Dever received extra protection during the filming of The Last of Us

When The Last of Us: Part II was released, there was a low point in the gaming world where some players confused the character Abby with real-life actress Laura Bailey and sent her death threats. Taking on that role in the TV show, therefore, can't have been an easy thing, but that's what Kaitlyn Dever did, and like Abby, she went through a personal tragedy during filming as her mother had just passed away from breast cancer.

In any case, the crew was well aware that Dever needed protection because of the hatred that Bailey endured. Isabela Merced, who plays Dina on the show, says in an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that security around Dever was extra tight. We hope she doesn't have to go through what Bailey had to go through.