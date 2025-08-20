Kaitlyn Dever on the death scene in The Last of Us S2: "I was forced to leave the room"

HQ

If you've played The Last of Us: Part 2, or watched the recent second season of the equally acclaimed show, then you'll know of a very particular scene, which has created quite the stir, and particularly this scene has resonated very strongly with one of the cast members on the show.

The second season of The Last of Us (HBO) received a whopping 16 (!) Emmy nominations last month and ahead of the upcoming show, the cast and showrunner Neil Mazin sat down to discuss key scenes and behind-the-scenes details in front of a select group of fans (and press). There was talk of many unforgettable scenes and acclaimed performances and when Abby actress Kaitlyn Dever talks about the death scene in season two, she admits that Bella Ramsay's performance was so good that she had to leave the room, crying.

"Joel is lying there dead, I don't know how you guys did that moment. I had to leave the room. I couldn't watch it. I don't know how you did it," she says to The Hollywood Reporter.

You can watch the clip below.