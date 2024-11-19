Kaitlyn Dever exploits the twisted health and wellness industry in Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar

Many of us will be very familiar with Kaitlyn Dever as of next year, as the Ticket to Paradise, Next Goal Wins, and Open Roads actress will be appearing in the second season of The Last of Us and portraying the major role of Abby Anderson. While we're expecting to see that performance in the earlier parts of 2025, Dever will also be headlining a series for Netflix next year too, a show that is known as Apple Cider Vinegar.

This show revolves around an Australian woman who after claims to have cured a terminal brain tumour through health and wellness fads, which in fact is a big fat lie that she tells her audience as she was never diagnosed with cancer or a tumour in the first place.

Netflix explains: "Set during the early days of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way — if only it were true."

It's unclear when exactly Apple Cider Vinegar will arrive on Netflix other than that it will be in 2025, but we do have a teaser trailer for the series, which you can see below.