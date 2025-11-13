Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter, makes professional debut at LPGA: "Love it or hate it, it's getting people to talk"

HQ

Kai Trump, eldest grandchildren of US President Donald Trump, is making her professional debut in golf this weekend, at the LPGA Tour, the world's elite circuit in golf, thanks to an sponsorship invitation intended to "grow the game of golf among younger and more diverse audiences".

Her debut championship will be The Annika, formerly Pelican Women's Championship, in Belleair, Florida, named after LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam, the 55-year-old Swedish golfer winner of 72 official LPGA tournaments, including ten majors. Annika defender her participation as her foundation would be a beneficiare, "and we're all about providing and empowering our women. It really fits in our mission as well".

Kai Trump, ranked 461st in the American Junior Golf Association, might not be the most talented or promising young player in the sport, cut certainly she is the most popular: eight million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, a viral sensation that helped to spread his grandfather's political campaign over young voters. A 28-minute video posted two weeks ago showing Kai visiting Ryder Cup with his grandpa got nearly 2 million views. Her mother, Vanessa, dates golf legend Tiger Woods.

The organisers of The Annika defend Kai Trump's invitation

Despite the backlash received for inviting Kai based not on her merits, but on popularity, the organisers defend that the presence of Kai will have a positive effect in attracting more viewers, specially among young people, to the sport. "I would imagine that this is one of the most talked-about women's golf tournaments that has probably ever existed. It's on news channels and sports channels. The numbers of social media impressions ... are staggering. Love it or hate it, it's getting people to talk about the event", said Justin Sheehan, Director of Golf and COO of Pelican Golf Club where the tournament takes place, to Golf.com.

Donald Trump, owner of 17 golf courses around the world, financially supports the tournament, which offers $3.25 million in prize money.

This is not the first time that a celebrity is invited to the Annika: last year, it was WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and boosting viewership. This year, Clark returns, and Kai Trump will make her professional debut, while still in High School in Palm Beach, before joining the University of Miami next year.