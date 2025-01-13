Kai Havertz's wife suffers unspeakable online abuse after the Arsenal player missed a penalty

HQ

Kai Havertz, German player playing for Arsenal since 2023, missed lots of goal opportunities during Arsenal-Manchester United game in the FA Cup, including the only missed penalty in the shootout, stopped by Altay Bayindir, thus granting United the victory. After the match, some Arsenal fans lashed out at him... and even his wife, Sophia, who suffered unspeakable abuse.

On an Instagram Stories post, Havertz showed some of the messages she has received from fans unhappy that her partner missed a penalty. Some of the messages include "I'm going to come to your house and slaughter your baby I'm not joking just wait" or "I hope you have a miscarriage", from users @campo.jr1 and @kingaimz10.

"For anyone to think it's okay to write something like this is so shocking to me... I hope you are ashamed of yourself. I'm not sure what even to say but please guys be more respectful. We are better than this", she said.

According to The Standard, Arsenal are actively investigating how to identify the users and take legal actions.

Havertz has dated German model and influencer Sophia Weber since 2018. The couple, both 25-years old, married her in 2024 and announced they're expecting a baby.