Kai Havertz scores a late winner to give Arsenal fans renewed hopes

HQ

While most eyes in Europe where set on the European classic of Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, the other Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, in theory an easy one for Arsenal, was tense as Sporting held the Premier League draw to a goalless draw in 90 minutes... but Kai Havertz netted a stoppage-time winner to give Arsenal a lead into the second leg next Wednesday.

Arsenal was under a lot of pressure, after suffering back-to-back defeats, and eliminations, from the EFL Cup and FA Cup in the last weeks. Premier League and Champions League are still at reach, with most predicting Arsenal as the favourite for the title given they got -in theory- the easiest quarter-final. And Havertz, who came as a substitute, gave Gunners a lead to take to London next Wednesday.

Before that, Arsenal will continue to focus on the Premier League, as they cannot afford another mistep if they want to keep their lead over Manchester City.