Kadokawa acquires Acquire, creators of Octopath Traveler series

HQ

Kadowaka has expanded its efforts to broaden its reach in the video game industry with its new acquisition, the Acquire studio. Known for having recently developed the two instalments of the Octopath Traveler series, according to Kadowaka it was a necessary move for them to strengthen their ability to create new IP in video games.

In 1994, Acquire was founded with a specialisation in creating and selling original game titles for consoles, as well as participating in development projects. Although Acquire is now best known for the Octopath Traveler series for Square Enix, it was also in charge of the development of the Tenchu and Way of the Samurai series, owned by Kadokawa Group subsidiaries FromSoftware and Spike Chunsoft, respectively. Notable self-published series include Akiba's Trip.

Kadokawa has also released its financial report for the end of 2023. In it, they talked about the great success Armored Core VI has been for them and the great expectations they have for synergies between Acquire and the other two major studios they already have, FromSoftware and Spike Chunsoft.