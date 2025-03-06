Kabila moves behind the scenes as Congo's crisis deepens

HQ

Joseph Kabila, former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has quietly re-emerged in the country's political scene, engaging in behind-the-scenes talks with opposition figures while the M23 rebellion escalates in the east, according to five sources familiar with the outreach (via Reuters).

Once part of an uneasy power-sharing deal with current President Felix Tshisekedi, Kabila has become a fierce critic of his successor. His recent outreach, including meetings with prominent opposition leaders, has raised speculation about a potential political transition, though no clear plan has surfaced.

Meanwhile, tensions between the government and Kabila's allies are rising, with officials allegedly blocking one of his boats on suspicion of arms smuggling—an accusation his camp denies. With Rwanda-backed rebels capturing more territory than ever before, and Tshisekedi struggling to maintain control, the stakes in Congo are increasingly high.