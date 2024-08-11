K-Pop and video games: Keys to understanding the influence of the music genre sweeping the West

At Gamereactor, we've been obsessed with this South Korean cultural phenomenon for a long time. In fact, it was a few days ago, writing my impressions about Honor of Kings (a MOBA full of music reminiscent of K-pop), that led us to write this. You probably already know a lot about it, maybe more than we do, but we thought that, as they say, there's no bad bread for a hungry man. So today we are going to talk about K-pop and its influence on the multimedia scene. After all, we don't need permission to dance.

K-pop, or South Korean pop, is a musical phenomenon that has transcended borders and become a global force. From its humble beginnings in the 1990s, when pioneering groups such as Seo Taiji and Boys began incorporating elements of pop and hip-hop music into their songs, K-pop has evolved into a multi-billion dollar industry. Its success is based on a mix of catchy music, impressive choreography and captivating visual aesthetics, all backed by a well-crafted marketing strategy. There are two undisputed names that resonate above the rest in recent years: BTS and BLACKPINK.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, have achieved an impressive feat by becoming the first K-pop group to achieve global fame. Since their inception in 2013, they have amassed a legion of international fans (known as ARMY), with music that addresses themes such as love, self-acceptance and society. Their albums have topped the Billboard charts, and their concerts around the world draw colossal crowds. BTS's authenticity and social commitment, along with their ability to connect emotionally with their audience, have been key to their success.

BLACKPINK, on the other hand, has set a record in the entertainment industry. Since their debut in 2016, the all-female group has captured global attention with their empowering anthems and high-impact aesthetic. The group has proven to be an unstoppable force in K-pop. Their ability to fuse music, fashion and social media presence has earned them a place in the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

But as a wise man once said, put your shoes on your feet. So today we want to take K-pop into our own territory, and talk about its influence in the multimedia sphere, as its impact is not limited to music, but has also invaded the world of film, television and video games. For example, over the past few years, we have seen a series of documentaries exploring the lives of these K-pop icons, offering a deeper insight into their lives and careers. We've noticed that the filmography of these films and series is very poorly documented, so below we'll tell you all about it - we wouldn't want you to miss it!

Starting with BTS, we have "Burn the Stage" (2018), which offers an intimate look at the group during one of their tours, while "Love Yourself in Seoul" (2018) captures one of their concerts. "Bring the Soul" (2019) and "Break the Silence" (2020) continue their journey on other tours, while "Permission to Dance on Stage LA" (2022) documents their return to the stage in Los Angeles after the pandemic (of all, this is my favourite). "Yet to Come" (2023) celebrates a concert from their new tour, and "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star" (2023) looks back at the group's milestones. More recently, "HOPE on the Street" (2024), available on Prime Video, is a miniseries starring J-Hope, one of the group's members. And there are a few more documentaries, but these are the ones I've seen. The best thing is that you can start with any of them: they are all very good and none of them will disappoint you.

For their part, BLACKPINK have also released a series of productions following their career. "Light Up the Sky" (2020) is a documentary on Netflix that tells the band's story from their beginnings to global stardom, giving fans a complete picture of their evolution. "BLACKPINK: The Movie" (2021) celebrated their career with concert footage and behind-the-scenes moments, providing a closer experience for fans. And for fans waiting for the latest from BLACKPINK, "BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink]" will be released on August 31, 2024. This film will capture highlights from the "Born Pink" world tour, offering an exclusive glimpse into their live show.

Movies and series aside, another clear example of K-pop's influence in the multimedia sphere is the integration of music and video games. Not so long ago, developers began to recognise the global appeal of K-pop and started collaborating with artists and groups to create immersive and engaging experiences for gamers. A notable case in point is League of Legends.

In 2018, League of Legends, one of the world's most popular games, introduced K/DA, a virtual K-pop group composed of characters from the game and voices of K-pop singers. K/DA's debut single, "POP/STARS", not only became a viral hit, but also marked a milestone in the way video games can integrate elements of pop culture. The collaboration between Riot Games and K-pop artists such as Soyeon and Miyeon of (G)I-DLE demonstrated how K-pop can expand into new media and appeal to audiences beyond the traditional music scene.

K/DA's influence was not limited to the game. The music video for "POP/STARS" racked up millions of views on YouTube and was acclaimed for its visual quality and catchy music. The collaboration has been a testament to the power of K-pop to cross barriers and create multimedia experiences that resonate with global audiences.

In short: K-pop has transcended its South Korean origins to become a global force in multimedia. With icons like BTS and BLACKPINK leading the way and innovations in the world of film and video games, K-pop continues to demonstrate its ability to influence and connect with audiences around the world. As pop culture continues to evolve, it's exciting to imagine what new forms K-pop's influence will take in the future. So, if you ever find yourself dancing to a K-pop song in a video game or watching a documentary about your favourite group, don't worry and remember: we don't need permission to dance.