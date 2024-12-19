K-Pop and Squid Game, two of South Korea's biggest phenomena, join forces at Hollywood LA party

HQ

The recent Hollywood party celebrating the release of Netflix's Squid Game 2 turned into a major moment when two of South Korea's biggest cultural phenomena collided: the globally loved series Squid Game and K-pop's rising star, Jungkook of BTS. The event featured several tracks from his album GOLDEN, including hits like "Standing Next To You," "3D," and "Seven"—the only songs by a solo K-pop artist played that night.

Fans were quick to share their excitement online, with many expressing how proud they were of Jungkook's growing global influence. His music is clearly making waves, and his inclusion in such a high-profile event proves just how far his impact reaches.

This party not only showcased Jungkook as a cultural force but also highlighted the undeniable connection between K-pop and global entertainment. It was a night that reinforced South Korea's immense influence on the world stage, from hit shows like Squid Game to the international success of K-pop.

With the release of Squid Game 2 scheduled for December 26, 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the series. What do you think—Will the global impact of South Korean culture continue to grow in 2025?

This is an ad: