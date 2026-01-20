Juvivo's office pods bring working from home comfort to a company HQ

HQ

Since COVID meant we all had to figure out how working from home should be done, there has been a bit of a divide between those who like to sit back at their own desk versus people who need an office environment. Juvivo hopes that it can be the bridge between the two, and we spoke to marketing director Howard Liu about the designs of their office pods.

"You know, before the COVID-19, people don't realize it. But when you're doing like at least like two years working at home people really get used to working by him or herself and don't want it disturbed by anyone," Liu explained.

Liu added that the office pods provide a sense of privacy, meaning if you do need to take that call from your parents, family members, or friends, you can and then get right back to work without scrutiny. If you want to see some of the other ways in which Juvivo is making office life a little easier, check out our full interview below: