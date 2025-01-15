Juventus's one-point nightmare continues: the only unbeaten team in Italy... with 13 draws!

HQ

Juventus, the most rewarded football club in Italy, is continuing to struggle, falling of dramatically from the top of the Serie A, a league they've won 36 times, including nine times in a row from 2012 to 2020. This season, they are fifth in the competition, with 34 points (Napoli leads with 47 points, but Inter has two games in hand). They are, however, in a really strange position: they are the only unbeated team... but have 13 draws!

No other team has as many draws... at Serie A or any of the big five European leagues. The only other team counting ties at this halfway point of the competition with double digits is Brighton (6 wins, 10 draws, 4 losses). That is particularly rare for a team so used to winning, which will likely finish among the top 5, ensuring a place in UEFA competitions next year.

Last night, they were denied of another victory by Atalanta, when Mateo Retegui scored in the 78th minute, after Kulul opened the score at the 54th minute. And Atalanta could have scored more, but Juve keeper Michele Di Gregorio made another good performance, allowing the Bianconeri to continue with this strange spell.

This isn't the record for more draws in a single season. That is held by Mantova in the 1966-67 season, with 22 draws. If they have another draw next Saturday against Milan, they would mimic Inter during the 2004-05 season, when they got 6 wins and 14 draws in the first 20 games.