Juventus wins Derby d'Italia and stalks the top-three in Serie A, going through a rough patch

Serie A has gotten more interesting lately, with the top three teams, Napoli, Inter Milan and Atalanta, separated only by five points, failing to stand out, and neither really capitalising on each other's stumbles. Well, except for Juventus, which despite its "one point nightmare" (they have had thirteen draws, more than anyone at the big European leagues) they managed a crutial win last Sunday, as they defeated Inter 1-0. Kolo Muani, loand to Juventus from PSG, assisted Francisco Conceição in the only goal of the match.

In fact, Juventus has the best track record recently, the only team with three victories in the last three games. Napoli, leaders this year and winners last year, have had three draws in a row, the last one against Lazio on Saturday. Inter has had two of their only three defeat this season in the past weeks, against Juventus and Fiorentina, and Atalanta has only won one of the last five games, with two draws.

Serie A Top 5



Napol - 56 points



Inter - 54 points



Atalanta - 51 points



Juventus - 46 points (wins Lazio on goal average, 21 -13)



Lazio - 46 points

