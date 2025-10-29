Juventus will appoint former Italy coach Luciano Spalleti this afternoon

HQ

Juventus FC will appoint Luciano Spalletti as their new head coach, according to media outlets in Italy. This comes one day after Igo Tudor was sacked because of the series of bad results, which caused the team to drown in Serie A and Champions League. The official announcement will reportedly be made this afteroon.

Juventus currently sits eighth in Serie A with 12 points: 3 victories, 3 draws and 2 defeats, chronologically: the streak of eight games without a victory in league, as they still had no victories at all in Champions League, led the club to take the decision. Juventus will debut in Coppa Italia on December 2, in round of 16 against Udinese.

Spalleti has worked for clubs like Udinese, Roma, Inter Milan or Napoli, where he won Serie A in 2023. Most recently, he was head coach for Italy for two years, but was fired after a 3-0 defeat to Norway in World Cup qualification match on June 8, 2025.