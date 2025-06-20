Juventus players explains awkard visit to the White House: "I just want to play football, man"

HQ

Juventus enjoyed one of the best debuts at the FIFA Club World Cup, thrashing Emirati side Al-Ain 5-0, surpassing Manchester City at group Gthanks to Goal Average. Earlier that day, however, six players, (Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Gatti, Teun Koopmeiners and Dusan Vlahovic), their coach Igor Tudor and some FIFA executives, including president Gianni Infantino, made a surprise visito to Donald Trump at the White House.

The visit, and the press conference that followed (15 minutes of questions mostly about the US potential involvement in Israel-Iran war, with the players standing behind with poker faces) was much talked about and proved controversial for many Juventus fans, who do not enjoy seeing their players close to a person like Donald Trump. In some of the photos aired, judging by their faces, it seemed they also weren't happy to be there.

Timothy Weah, the best known Juventus player, as he plays for the US National Team, later spoke and said that "they told us that we have to go and I had no choice but to go, so I showed up", in an awkward interview that it's also getting viral.

Weah said it was "cool" to visit the Oval Office, but "I'm not one for the politics, so it wasn't that exciting. When Trump started talking about all the politics with Iran and everything, it's kind of like, I just want to play football, man".