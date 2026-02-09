Jutta Leerdam breaks new Olympic record in women's 1000m, Netherlands wins two medals

HQ

Jutta Leerdam, 27-year-old speed skater, has earned gold medal in the 1000m event on Monday afternoon, breaking a new Olympic record in the process, with fiancé Jake Paul watching at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina.

The Dutch celebrity (with over 5 million followers on Instagram) was one of the Netherlands' main medal hopes, and did not disappoint in the 1000m speed skate race, finishing in 1:12.31, surpassing the Olympic record set by her compatriot Femke Kok just minutes before, 1:12.59.

The previous Olympic record in women's 1000m in speed skating was held by Takagi Miho, 1:13.19, set when she earned gold medal in Beijing 2022, leaving Leerdam with silver. Four years later, the Dutch skaters Leerdam and Kok both surpassed the previous record of the Japanese, bringing two medals to the Netherlands.

The current World Record in women's 1000m is still held by the American Brittany Bowe, 1:11.61 in 2019. This time, Bowe finished fourth, but will get another shot at a medal on Sunday in the 500m race. Jutta Leerdam will also participate there.