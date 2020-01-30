Jutsu Games takes "medieval GTA" project to Kickstarter

Have you ever thought that GTA would do well in a medieval setting? Jutsu Games has the answer to your old-timey prayers with Rustler, an old-school GTA inspired action game set in medieval times. In Rustler, you play as a Guy, a lowborn thug who has accidentally acquired an invitation to participate in The Grand Tournament. Get ready to spread flat-earth propaganda, fire unsuspecting victims from trebuchets and hang out with the superheroes of medieval times.

Sure, it doesn't sound like the most serious of GTA-inspired works, but as the developer itself puts it; "After all, game's roots are deep in old school GTA, where the top priority was always to fuck around", following that up with the statement that the team is "busy making penis jokes and Monty Python references" in the upcoming Rustler.

Sound interesting to you? Because it sure does to us. Find out more about the project or back it right here.