Justin Roiland set to take over as Squanch Games CEO

It has been made apparent in a blog post that following the departure of Tanya Watson from Squanch Games (the studio behind Trover Saves the Universe), Justin Roiland will be taking over the mantle as CEO.

After manning the position of CEO at Squanch Games for over four years, Watson is leaving the company to build something new, although she does plan on staying on as an advisor following Squanch Games' most successful year to date.

Since the Rick and Morty co-creator founded the studio alongside Watson back in 2016, this management change hopefully won't cause too much disruption in the developer's plans to produce new titles.

Watson spoke about the decision in the blog post on Squanch Games' website, saying; "So it is this inflection point that I've decided it's the ideal time for me to step away from Squanch. While I will continue to stay close to the studio as a friend and advisor, I'm ready to figure out what's next."

Watson continued stating; "There are often start-up CEOs and sustaining CEOs, and that baton is ready to be handed off. I feel good about it because we have great people in place to hand it off to. You already know Justin Roiland, and beginning February, 2021, he will transition from the studio's Chief Creative Officer to CEO, where he'll be the champion, primary visionary, soul, and voice of Squanch. And I have the utmost faith that he will continue to guide this studio to success."

