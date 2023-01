HQ

It's only been a few hours since I wrote about Adult Swim cutting ties with Justin Roiland, but it seems like this was part of a chain reaction.

Because Squanch Games, the studio he founded in 2016 and the developers of Accounting+, Trover Saves the Universe and the fresh High on Life, confirms Roiland resigned on January 16, but that it'll kind of follow in Adult Swim's footsteps by continuing to work on High on Life and make games even without its creator.