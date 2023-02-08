Justin Roiland hasn't had any meaningful creative presence on his shows for years

HQ

A lot of people associate Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon with being at the core of Rick and Morty, due to their heavy involvement early on. However, according to a new exclusive by The Hollywood Reporter, it seems Roiland hasn't been an integral part of the process for some time.

Roiland allegedly hasn't been a key part of the creative process for any of his shows for years. Of course, he's still working as a voice actor to bring his many characters to life, but in terms of writing the show, it's being reported that Roiland hasn't shown up to the writers room since season 3 of Rick and Morty.

The only time his colleagues would know he was in was when they'd hear his dogs or see his remote control car zooming around.

Roiland has recently been dropped by practically every show and company he was involved in, due to a court case which has recently accused the actor of being guilty of domestic abuse.