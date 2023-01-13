Justin Roiland Faces Domestic Violence Charges

HQ

Justin Roiland, star of Rick and Morty, High on Life, and Solar Opposites, has been charged with felony domestic violence in Orange County, California. This charge is connected to a 2020 incident where Roiland allegedly committed domestic battery and false imprisonment.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges connected to that incident back in 2020, and appeared for a pre-trial hearing in court yesterday, the 12th of January. A lot of evidence around the case, such as police body camera footage and medical reports, are not to be released to the public until the trial is completed.

While Roiland was released on a bond of $50,000 in August 2020, this case has been going on since then and it is not known when it will draw to a close but the actor's attorneys believe the matter will be dismissed.

Since 2020, it's not like Roiland's career has slowed by any means, he's had two new animated series begin in Solar Opposites and Koala Man, and even sold an NFT collection for over $1.5 million.