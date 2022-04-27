Justin Lin is stepping down as the director of Fast X

HQ

In a bit of an unexpected turn, Justin Lin has stepped down as the director of the upcoming Fast X movie. Known for being one of the most influential directors in the entire series, with five Fast and Furious movies already under his belt, Lin has stated that he will continue to be attached to the project as a producer.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases."

Lin continued, "I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

In the past, Lin has directed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast & Furious 5, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast & Furious 9. He also directed the most recent Star Trek movie (Star Trek: Beyond).

As for when Fast X will land in cinemas, the movie is slated to land on May 19, 2023, and is currently filming.