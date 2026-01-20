Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett: Times and how to watch UFC 324 this weekend

HQ

The first UFC pay-per-view of the year promises fireworks as British star Paddy Pimblett takes on former interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event at UFC 324. The winner will claim the UFC interim lightweight title, following champion Ilia Topuria's announcement that he will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to personal reasons.

Pimblett enters the cage on the back of the biggest victory of his career, a third-round knockout over Michael Chandler. The Liverpool fighter has made no secret of his ambition to face Topuria for the undisputed title, starting with a win in Las Vegas.

UFC 324: Date, Time, Location

The event takes place on Saturday, January 24, at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Main card start time: 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT / 2:00 AM GMT (Sunday)



Gaethje vs. Pimblett cagewalks: approx. 11:25 PM ET / 8:25 PM PT / 4:25 AM GMT (Sunday)



Fans in Europe should note the early hours of Sunday morning for the main event, with timings subject to change.

UFC 324 Fight Card

Main Card:



Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett - Lightweight



Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong - Bantamweight



Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis - Heavyweight



Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas - Women's Flyweight



Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva - Featherweight



Prelims:



Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo - Bantamweight



Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev - Middleweight



Nikita Krylov vs. Modestas Bukauskas - Light Heavyweight



Early Prelims:



Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson - Flyweight



Michael Johnson vs. Alexander Hernandez - Lightweight



Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman - Heavyweight



Ricky Turcios vs. Cameron Smotherman - Bantamweight



Adam Fugitt vs. Ty Miller - Welterweight



How to Watch UFC 324

The event will be streamed on Paramount+ in the United States as part of the platform's new UFC broadcast deal. In the UK, fans can purchase UFC 324 via TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99.

DAZN subscribers on the Ultimate Tier can access the PPV as part of their subscription, offering a potential yearly saving of over £300/$500 compared to buying individual PPVs. The Ultimate Tier is available for $44.99/month in the U.S. and £24.99/month in the UK.

Gaethje vs. Pimblett Odds

Oddsmakers see this as a close fight, though Pimblett is the slight favorite at 2/5, with Gaethje at 7/4.

Tale of the Tape:

Why This Fight Matters

With Topuria out of the picture, the interim lightweight belt is up for grabs, making this a pivotal moment in both fighters' careers. For Pimblett, it's a chance to cement his rise in the UFC and position himself for a title shot. For Gaethje, it's a final opportunity to prove he's still among the division's elite.

The T-Mobile Arena, a frequent host of the UFC's biggest nights, will be packed with fans eager to see if Pimblett can continue his meteoric rise or if Gaethje will reclaim his spot at the top. As a reminder, fans across Europe, from the Nordics to the UK, should plan ahead for the early Sunday start times.