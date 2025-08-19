Justin Bieber impersonator tricks his way onto Las Vegas stage

HQ

A Justin Bieber impersonator has landed himself in hot water after tricking hundreds of people at a nightclub into thinking he was the real deal.

Looking at the videos and images posted to social media, it's not hard to see how this impersonator got away with it. In low lighting and with his sunglasses on, the man clearly looks quite a lot like the celebrity. He even tricked the performing DJ, Gryffin, into letting him on stage to perform Sorry.

The impersonator also racked up a $10,000 bar tab at the Las Vegas nightclub, and has since been banned from the establishment. "After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry," a representative for the club told TMZ.

To be fair, after the night the impersonator likely had, we can't imagine he'll regret being booted out of the club for it. He could always come back as Bieber, after all.